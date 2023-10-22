Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

The 58th All India IPSC (U-19) Athletics Meet for Boys and Girls concluded after the finale on the campus of the Punjab Public School here today. 300 athletes from 17 schools took part in the three-day event.

Brig Vijay Dalal, Station Commander, Nabha, presided over the closing ceremony. Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, IPS, Chief of the Anti-Terror Units Special Cell, New Delhi, and an alumnus of the Punjab Public School, Nabha, presided over the second session of the closing ceremony.

In the boys’ section, The Doon School, Dehradun, lifted the IPSC athletics trophy, with The Daly College, Indore, as the runners-up. In the girls’ section, MNSS Rai lifted the overall trophy, with Daly College, Indore, as the runners-up. The award for the best athlete (boys) was bagged by PA Nanjappa from The Lawrence School, Ooty. The award for the best athlete (girls) was bagged by Pratishtha from MGD, Jaipur. The march past trophy was lifted by Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun.

The chief guests, Brig Vijay Dalal and Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, IPS, complimented the headmaster, staff, and students of PPS for having organised the event hassle-free.

Hargobinder Singh declared the meet closed.