Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues

Patiala, May 24

The Sadak Suraksha Force’ (SSF), recently launched by the state government to rush injured persons to hospitals, has become a major poll plank for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) LS candidate Dr Balbir Singh. He said that 250 injured people were rushed to the hospital from February 1 to May 1.

He said the SSF, formed earlier this year, is equipped with modern gadgets and medical kits, and approximately 130 vehicles have been stationed every 30 kilometres to monitor roads and provide emergency assistance to the injured.

Dr Balbir Singh visited Nabha and held a meeting at Tohra village. He said the candidates from the SAD and BJP should review the development work done by their governments before asking for votes in the constituency.

He said the provision of uninterrupted electricity and free power in the villages was also a significant step by the state government in improving public convenience. He appealed to everyone to help achieve AAP’s 13-0 objective in the General Election.

