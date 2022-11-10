Dr Garg new Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

Dr Varinder Kumar Garg, an eye specialist, has been appointed as Patiala Civil Surgeon after the Health Department took a lot of flak for leaving the post vacant. The new Civil Surgeon joined his duty on Wednesday evening. Dr Varinder was earlier serving as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the District Government Hospital Mata Kaushalya.

The post of Patiala Civil Surgeon was lying vacant after his predecessor had attained superannuation on October 31.

Dr Varinder, said he would work to provide best possible healthcare services to the people, especially the underprivileged, who could not afford treatment in private hospitals. “I will work hard to strengthen the health services in the district. The idea is to provide better health services to everyone”.

He further added strict action would be taken against if anyone, including doctors, who were found indulging in corrupt practices. “No one will be spared. There is zero tolerance for corruption,” Dr Varinder said.