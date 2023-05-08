Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 7

On the second day of the first corporate tournament in progress at the HR Saggi Cricket Foundation, Dr Mohit-XI defeated Hustlers-XI by 19 runs. Hustlers-XI won the toss and elected to field first. Mohit-XI scored 162 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Hustlers-XI could score only 143 at the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted overs with useful contributions from Kamal with 42 runs and Suraj Kumar who scored 26 runs. A good bowling spell by Dr Jaspreet Bhatti (four for 28 runs) and Dr Jasvir (two for 25 runs) ensured victory for the Dr Mohit-XI who won the match by 19 runs.