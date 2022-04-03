Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

Dr Nanak Singh, a 2011 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Earlier, he was posted as Gurdaspur SSP. He will replace Sandeep Garg, who has been given new posting as SSP Rupnagar.

Nanak Singh had earlier also worked as Bathinda SSP and had won hearts for his compassionate work towards the elderly and the cops on duty. The SSP regularly engages with his fans on social media, and never forgets to credit his policemen for all the hard work. He did MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar. Later, he cleared the UPSC examination in his first attempt in 2011.

Known for his good work during the Covid days in Bathinda, Nanak Singh is admired by all for being a compassionate cop. “I will work for a transparent and corruption-free policing while there will be zero tolerance for drugs”, he said, after joining office here today. Later he held a closed-door meeting with senior officers of the district.