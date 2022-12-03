Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Patiala, December 2
Medical Superintendent at Mata Kaushalya Hospital Dr Sandeep Kaur today assumed additional charge as Civil Surgeon. She is the second medical officer to be given the charge within the last 30 days.
Dr Sandeep will render services at both the offices simultaneously. She said, “The Health Department will make all possible efforts to strengthen the health services in the district.”
Former Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kumar Garg, an eye specialist, remained at the post for a mere span of 21 days and retired on November 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...