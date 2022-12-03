Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

Medical Superintendent at Mata Kaushalya Hospital Dr Sandeep Kaur today assumed additional charge as Civil Surgeon. She is the second medical officer to be given the charge within the last 30 days.

Dr Sandeep will render services at both the offices simultaneously. She said, “The Health Department will make all possible efforts to strengthen the health services in the district.”

Former Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kumar Garg, an eye specialist, remained at the post for a mere span of 21 days and retired on November 30.