Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29
PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has nominated Dr Sikandar Singh, a Taksali Congress leader from Bassi Pathana, as president of the District Congress Committee. He replaced Gurpreet Singh GP, who defected to the AAP and was nominated as an as an AAP candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.
Dr Sikandar had previously served as the president of the District Congress Committee too. Congress workers welcomed his nomination and congratulated him. Dr Sikandar Singh said he would strive hard to strengthen the party by working at the grassroot level.
