Drone to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

The city police will keep an eye on sensitive areas of the city with the help of a drone surveillance team. Officials of the Police Department said a team had been formed under SSP Patiala Deepak Parikh to keep an eye on sensitive areas of the city. They said a meeting with the official was conducted today. People of the district are also advised not to pay attention to fake messages spread on social media.

The officials said people should send any fake and sensational messages seen online to the police department and the administration’s control rooms.