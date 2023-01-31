'Drunk' attendants attack Rajindra Hospital doctor

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, January 30

A resident doctor at Government Rajindra Hospital suffered multiple facial fractures in an attack by miscreants on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The injured doctor, Raovarinder Singh, a third-year student of ENT Master of Surgery, was on duty in the Emergency wing of the hospital when he was attacked.

Dr Raovarinder said the incident took place at 2.15 am. “Six to seven persons, who had come with a patient, were misbehaving with junior doctors and nurses in the Emergency. When I reached there and tried to intervene, they started misbehaving with me as well and attacked me,” he said. He alleged that the attackers were in an inebriated state.

Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, said the doctor suffered multiple facial injuries and fractures. “The matter was discussed with the college principal. We informed the SSP too,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly) of the IPC against six to seven unidentified persons. Urban Estate SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon on Monday said they were trying to identify the miscreants. Sources, however, said the police had nabbed some of the suspects.

Incident took place at night