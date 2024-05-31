Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

The District Administration has declared dry days in the district following orders of the Election Commission, which decided to impose a 60-hour ban on the sale of liquor ahead of the polling day, i.e. June 1. On a similar note, June 1 has been declared a holiday in the district so that voters can cast their votes. Moreover, for the first time, a dry day has been declared on June 4, the day of voting. The Excise Department has also cancelled all permits for serving and carrying liquor ahead of the polling day.

DIG Patiala Range HS Bhullar said, “We have stationed special teams, and inter-district and interstate nakas have been set up to check smuggling or ferrying of liquor. Strict action, as per law, will be taken against violators. Mobile teams have also been deployed across

the district.”

As per official orders, the Excise Department has stopped issuing any permits for May 30 evening until 7 pm on June 1, and the ones issued earlier have been cancelled.

A senior excise officer said, “The commission is getting strict when it comes to liquor. In the previous General Election, the dry day would start 24 hours prior to polls; however, it is extended to 60 hours this time around.”

All government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions would observe a gazetted holiday on June 1. This holiday has also been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Employees working in industrial establishments, businesses, trades or any other establishments would also have a paid holiday on June 1 as per Section 135B(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to cast their votes. A notification in this regard has already been issued by the government.

