DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

A delegation of the Democratic Teachers’ Front — state president Vikramdev Singh and district president Harvinder Singh Rakhra — met Cabinet Minister Dr Balvir Singh to discuss the unresolved departmental problems that the teachers face.

These problems include regularisation, the inclusion of computer teachers in the Education Department, old-age pensions, pending promotions and the implementation of pending dearness allowances, among others.

The minister assured the teachers of prompt action on these problems.

