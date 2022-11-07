Dusty roads worsen air quality in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 6

City residents are facing a double whammy with air quality turning poor of late. While stubble burning deteriorated the air quality, dust due to shoddy cover-up on roads dug up to lay a pipeline for the project to supply canal-based drinking water has made the matter worse.

The authorities concerned have ignored dust-control measures such as the sprinkling of water on loose soil, covering debris with green sheets and mechanised sweeping of roads.

The worst-hit areas are Tirpuri, a stretch from the New District Jail to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and a stretch from the NIS to the YPS roundabout.

Sanjeev Raipur, a resident of New Officers’ Colony, said, “Even after laying the pipelines, the dug-up roads have been covered unevenly with sand. It causes dust pollution when the vehicles ply on these unpaved roads.”

Jasdev Singh Noogi, a resident from the Tripuri area, said, “Air quality is already bad and poor work of laying water pipes has worsened the matter.”

Sumeet Singh, nodal officer, National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health, said, “Exposure to dust can affect even healthy people with symptoms of irritation, itching in throat, eye and nose causing escalated colds and chest congestion. Old people, children and persons suffering from dust allergy should avoid outdoor activities as far as possible.”

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “I have already asked all agencies concerned to ensure that particulate matter is not suspended in the air due to construction activities.” She added that directions were issued to the Municipal Corporation to take measures for the prevention and control of air pollution.

