e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 24

Students are facing problems in commuting on the Punjabi University campus. While the entry of four-wheelers continues to remain restricted, the university has failed to ensure the plying of special vehicles, e-rickshaws, to ferry students and faculty on the campus.

Since the special vehicles are lying unused, students and their relatives have no other option but to walk to their destinations, many a times while carrying heavy luggage.

Students lament that the vehicles had been lying useless. “As such, we are forced to walk our way from one department to another or to our hostel,” one of them pointed out.

In 2016, the university had prohibited students from entering the campus on four-wheelers after various accidents involving speeding vehicles.

In 2018, the university had started a pilot project under which the company allotted the tender brought 10 e-rickshaws to be plied on the campus.

A girl student pursuing PhD said, “The pilot project of e-rickshaws was launched in 2018. The vehicles used to ply from 6 am to 8 pm from designated spots, including three from the main gate parking, two each from the University College of Engineering, the examination branch and girls’ hostels and other places, and charged Rs 10 per head for a ride. The project was aimed at facilitating students and outsiders and also to check the noise and air pollution levels. Within a few years, the vehicles were rendered useless and are now lying dumped on the campus.”

Students added that the university had also hired women drivers for the purpose.

A public relations officer of the university said, “The company allotted the tender for the project did not pay for the electricity consumed to run the e-rickshaws. Thereafter, the university kept the vehicles and sent the company a legal notice for the recovery of the power dues. Later, we will issue a new tender.”

Firm put on notice over power dues

A public relations officer of the university said, “The company allotted the tender for the project did not pay for the electricity consumed to run the e-rickshaws. Thereafter, the university kept the vehicles and sent the company a legal notice for the recovery of the power dues. Later, we will issue a new tender.”