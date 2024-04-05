EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

The Election Commission issued a notice to the state Higher Education Department after the Punjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) wrote to it over the recruitment of lecturers in different departments of the university.

PUTA president Bhupinder Singh and general secretary Maninder Singh had written to the Election Commission on March 28, alleging that process of recruitment of lecturers was going on in violation of model code of conduct.

In the complaint, the association stated several teaching positions, including those of assistant and associate professors, were advertised through DPR No. 2325 dated March 9, 2024, and March 16.

The association alleged the VC was trying to complete the recruitment process before his last day in office on April 25. To support their claim, the association stated Prof Arvind assumed the charge on April 26, 2021, and his term was set to end on April 25. Throughout his tenure of 34 months, no teaching post were advertised until March 9, 2024, towards the end of his tenure.

It said in line with the directive of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) it was imperative that the VCs refrained from such activities at least two or three months before the end of their tenure.

Confirming the development, Prof Arvind said a notice was sent by the EC seeking a reply. “We are following due procedure and a reply has been submitted to the competent authority,” he said.

