Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 18

Students and teachers of PPS Nabha recently visited the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and explored the world of scientific research.

The interactive session with the faculty emphasised the perspective of science and the importance of passion in order to achieve goals. The trip concluded on a scientific note, leaving the students inspired. It combined education and recreation, leaving a lasting impact on the students’ scientific outlook. This trip may open career perspectives in science, research and training for the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali