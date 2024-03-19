Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Patiala, March 18
Students and teachers of PPS Nabha recently visited the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and explored the world of scientific research.
The interactive session with the faculty emphasised the perspective of science and the importance of passion in order to achieve goals. The trip concluded on a scientific note, leaving the students inspired. It combined education and recreation, leaving a lasting impact on the students’ scientific outlook. This trip may open career perspectives in science, research and training for the students.
