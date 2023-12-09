Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Patiala, December 8
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney presided over a meeting to inspect improvements in the Police Complaint System.
Among other things, the DC emphasised cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, should be effectively pursued in court. She instructed the police that in such cases, evidence and witnesses must be swiftly presented. She also said challans should be filed in court in a time-bound manner.
Act tough in cases of crime against women
- Cases under NDPS Act should be effectively pursued
- Stringent action should be taken against offenders in crime against women and children
- The police shall cooperate with the district administration
- Challans issued should be filed in court in a time-bound manner
Sawhney said in cases of crime against women or children, the police shall take stringent measures as per law. She added there should be no delay in presenting statements by court witnesses, and the police should cooperate with the district administration to share information about cases, including CCTV footage and other surveillance records.
ACP Urban Development Navreet Kaur Sekhon, District Attorney (Prosecution) Davinder Goel, District Attorney (Admin) Keser Singh, DSP Sukh Amrit Singh Randhawa, District Child Safety Officer Shaina Kapoor, and Civil Surgeon's representative Dr Divjot Singh were present in the meeting.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked