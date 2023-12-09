Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 8

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney presided over a meeting to inspect improvements in the Police Complaint System.

Among other things, the DC emphasised cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, should be effectively pursued in court. She instructed the police that in such cases, evidence and witnesses must be swiftly presented. She also said challans should be filed in court in a time-bound manner.

Stringent action should be taken against offenders in crime against women and children

The police shall cooperate with the district administration

Challans issued should be filed in court in a time-bound manner

Sawhney said in cases of crime against women or children, the police shall take stringent measures as per law. She added there should be no delay in presenting statements by court witnesses, and the police should cooperate with the district administration to share information about cases, including CCTV footage and other surveillance records.

ACP Urban Development Navreet Kaur Sekhon, District Attorney (Prosecution) Davinder Goel, District Attorney (Admin) Keser Singh, DSP Sukh Amrit Singh Randhawa, District Child Safety Officer Shaina Kapoor, and Civil Surgeon's representative Dr Divjot Singh were present in the meeting.