Employees attempt to disrupt R-Day celebrations, detained

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 27

The police thwarted an attempt by employees, pensioners and workers of the state government to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The police detained a number of leaders from the protest site, district education office, from where they had planned to march for the Polo Ground.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal takes the salute on the occasion of Republic Day in Patiala on Wednesday. Tribune photos: Rajesh Sachar

The Punjab UT Employees and Pensioners Front had decided to show black flags to Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on the occasion of Republic Day here. They gathered at the District Education Office to begin a march for the Polo Ground when police personnel blocked their path.

Between 20 and 25 protesters, including leaders Hardeep Toderpur, Darshan Belumajra and Seshan Kumar and others, were detained by the police party.

Front leaders said contrary to its claims, the state government had failed to regularise the jobs of youth in the state. “The government has failed to implement the 6th Pay Commission report, besides old pension scheme in the state,” the leaders said.

Exercise voting right,

Manpreet tells people

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal urged the people to exercise their voting right in the upcoming elections. He was speaking during the flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day here. He also lauded the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

He said people should take a pledge that they would work for eradicating poverty, unemployment, uplift of education and drug menace from the country.

Samana MLA Rajinder Singh, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind, Chairperson of Punjab Social Welfare Board Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, Chairman PRTC, Mayor Municipal Corporation, Patiala, and others were present on the occasion.