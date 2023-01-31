Employees given oath to help leprosy patients

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 30

On the martyrdom anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill administered an oath to employees of various departments to help leprosy patients and not to discriminate against them.

The DC, who also launched an awareness drive in this regard, said leprosy was like any other disease and treatable. She said early identification and timely treatment could prevent physical disabilities.

By hiding it or not getting treatment on time or leaving the treatment midway could entail serious problem, Parneet said.

The DC said medicine for the disease was available free of cost at all hospitals in the district.

Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, Social Security Officer Varinder Singh Tiwana, District Revenue Officer Sandeep Singh, Tehsildar Badaluddin and Education and Information Officer Baljinder Singh were among those present on the occasion.