Enforce ban on transportation of pigs strictly, Patiala DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

With their pigs affected with African swine fever, many farm owners are leaving their animals in the open and in the adjoining forest areas. The development has perturbed officials of the Municipal Corporation, Forest and other departments, who are trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

In a meeting held today with officials, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “The ban on transportation of pigs, live or dead, and farm-related material should be implemented strictly.”

She also directed officials of departments concerned to carry out checks and ensure that shops selling meat products did not sell pork. This order came after many meat sellers near the city bus stand were found selling pork in violation of the government orders after which the Municipal Corporation registered cases against them.

The government has already notified Rawas Bahmana and Gangrola villages, Babu Singh Colony, Ablowal and Baba Jeevan Singh Basti where the African swine fever has spread. Officials also pointed out that the government was already providing compensation for culling affected pigs.

Meanwhile, the MC has formed an enforcement wing to implement the ban. Officials said many farmers were trying to hide their pigs while others attempted to transport them to other locations.

MC officials said, “Teams have been formed, which will be stationed at locations where piggeries are located, for the enforcement of ban. The MC has also started carrying out a survey of pigs in the area falling under its jurisdiction.”