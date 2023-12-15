Ensure children carry lighter school bags: Patiala DC

Patiala, December 14
The district administration reviewed the implementation of the School Bag Policy 2020 in a meeting with school principals of the city here today.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, was held over the guidelines of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for reducing the burden of schoolbags on children.
The DC said according to the policy, it is essential that the weight of schoolbags for students from classes 1 to 12 not exceed 10 per cent of their bodyweight. For pre-nursery students, no schoolbags are required.
Sawhney said that students should carry only the books that are needed according to their daily schedule. She added that since a lot of schools in the city use phone or computer applications, the need for students to carry extra stationery to school is eliminated. The DC also suggested that schools should establish libraries in each class so that students may keep extra books there and read them at their convenience.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...