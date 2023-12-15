Ensure children carry lighter school bags: Patiala DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

The district administration reviewed the implementation of the School Bag Policy 2020 in a meeting with school principals of the city here today.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, was held over the guidelines of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for reducing the burden of schoolbags on children.

The DC said according to the policy, it is essential that the weight of schoolbags for students from classes 1 to 12 not exceed 10 per cent of their bodyweight. For pre-nursery students, no schoolbags are required.

Sawhney said that students should carry only the books that are needed according to their daily schedule. She added that since a lot of schools in the city use phone or computer applications, the need for students to carry extra stationery to school is eliminated. The DC also suggested that schools should establish libraries in each class so that students may keep extra books there and read them at their convenience.