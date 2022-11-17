Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

Demanding a safe working environment, the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association submitted a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon today. The increasing cases of assault on doctors is said to be the reason that spurred the association to demand protection of medical fraternity.

A doctor said increasing incidents of violence against medical professionals, especially the doctors, is a disturbing trend. The doctors demanded deployment of security personnel at all health centres to ensure the safety of the on-duty doctors.

Last month, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) had asked the SSPs and CPs in the state to ensure security in all government hospitals. However, the ground reality is still the same and the medical staff is continuously being assaulted.

“Effective patrolling should be carried out during the night time to deter the incidents of violence against the doctors.” the association said.

A doctor said unsafe working environment was one of the reasons that the doctors were refraining from joining the government departments.