Ensure timely environmental clearance for projects: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

Punjab Science, Technology and Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while reviewing the performance of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), directed timely disposal of environment clearances and NOCs for industries and other projects in the state.

Hayer, who also holds the portfolios of Higher Education and Languages, Sports and Youth Services, Administrative Reforms and Printing and Stationery, said although industrialisation and industrial progress was the prime need of our state but they could not allow the environment to be polluted at any cost, so the industrialists and project owners should also include treatment plants in their establishments and industries. “They must have to ensure maintain all measures to prevent environment pollution and machinery should be kept in proper working order,” he said.

Taking serious notice of the pending cases that came up during the meeting, the Cabinet Minister fixed the responsibility of the officials of the PPCB and instructed them to ensure that the files coming to them must have cleared within the stipulated time manner. He also directed entering the time of the pending files as part of the proceedings of the next meeting.

The Cabinet Minister emphasised that such a system should be adopted at the board offices in the state so that the environment clearances and approvals of the applicant are done automatically in a timely, transparent and corruption-free manner so that the applicant does not have to visit the offices and do not have to face any problem to get their clearance certificates.

He also directed that a strong campaign against single-use plastic should be launched in the state to save the environment from pollution. The Secretary of Science, Technology and Environment Department Rahul Tiwari told the officials that people should be made aware to prevent groundwater pollution along with keeping the environment of the state clean.

Er Karunesh Garg, Secretary of the Board while conducting the proceedings of the meeting informed about the entire procedure of the Board.