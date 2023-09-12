Event on mental health awareness concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala September 11

The “Luminescence” event, organised by Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC) under the aegis of the TIET and in collaboration with the Fine Arts and Photography Society (FAPS) and the Literary Society (LitSoc), concluded here today.

These events, designed to create awareness and foster dialogue around mental health, set the stage for the flagship Luminescence event.

The TICC team, headed by the Dean, Student Affairs (DoSA), Prof Inderveer Chana, and coordinated by the Manager, TICC-TIET, Dr Sonam Dullat, held week-long events to foster awareness and support mental well-being among the TIET student community.

A workshop was held that explored the intersection of photography and art therapy in mental health. This enlightening session was followed by a photo walk and an art competition, allowing participants to express their thoughts on mental well-being through artistic creativity.

“We encouraged students to share their views through Khayal, an event that encouraged them to share their poems, music and stories, all revolving around the theme of mental health,” said Chana.