Event promotes blood donation among women

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

In a concerted effort to highlight and encourage the contribution of women to voluntary blood donation, the Department of Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion (Blood Centre), Government Medical College, Patiala, in collaboration with the Punjab State AIDS Control Society/Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council, Punjab, and Dr Neeraj Goyal, Principal of Multani Mall Modi College here, organised an event on the college premises as part of the bi-weekly celebration of International Women’s Day.

Dr Monika Garg, professor incharge of the blood centre, said despite their strong willingness to donate blood, many women often fail to meet the basic requirements due to factors such as weight and haemoglobin deficiency, resulting in their contribution to voluntary blood donation standing at a mere 3.11% in India. Dr Goyal underscored the significance of raising awareness and fostering participation in blood donation among girls, thereby amplifying the reach and impact of the blood donation movement.

