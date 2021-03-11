Ex-civil surgeon of Patiala Virinder Singh Mohi no more

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Former Civil Surgeon of Patiala Virinder Singh Mohi (68) breathed his last in Mohali on Tuesday. He is survived by his daughter, a faculty member at the PGI, Chandigarh, and his wife Dr Manjit Mohi, a former principal of Government Medical College, Patiala. As per Mohi's last wishes, his body has been donated to the Department of Anatomy of Government Medical College, Patiala. Notably, Mohi was the brother of former MLA Satwant Singh Mohi. Many doctors, including RPS Sibia, Jatinder Kansal and Vishal Chopra, paid their last respects to the departed soul. Harish Malhotra, former Patiala Civil Surgeon, while paying his last respects, said he had set an example by pledging his body for donation. TNS

Book released

Patiala: A book, 'Khol Kalawa', written by Mahinder Singh Jaggi was released by Punjabi Sahit Sabha at the office of the Languages Department here. Sabha president Darshan Singh Aasht was present on the occasion. Discussing Jaggi's book, the congregation dwelled on the art of writing poetry.