Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

Ahead of forthcoming General Elections, Congress has suffered a big blow in Fatehgarh Sahib as the Zila Parishad chairperson, Mandeep Kaur; former Congress Committee district president, Subhash Sood; and Block Samiti Khera chairman, Gurmail Singh, along with other office bearers and Congress workers under the leadership of Fatehgarh Sahib AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP, joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema inducted them into the party and welcomed the new recruits. He said Gurpreet Singh GP would win the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat by a big margin. On this occasion Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy and Senior AAP leader Pardeep Malhotra, among others were present.

On the other hand, several families of Malko Majra village have deserted the BJP and joined Congress in the presence of MP Dr Amar Singh MP and former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra.

