Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP

New Delhi, April 20
Indian Navy officer Lt Cdr Preet Kanwar Singh (retd) cleared the Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) exam and has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab.
Hailing from Patiala, Singh served in the Indian Navy for 12 years as Short Service Commissioned officer. During his stint in the Navy, he served onboard INS Ganga, INS Hansa, where the fighter aircraft fleet MiG-29K operates in Goa and in the Directorate of Aircraft Systems and Engineering, New Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...