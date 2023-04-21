Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Indian Navy officer Lt Cdr Preet Kanwar Singh (retd) cleared the Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) exam and has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab.

Hailing from Patiala, Singh served in the Indian Navy for 12 years as Short Service Commissioned officer. During his stint in the Navy, he served onboard INS Ganga, INS Hansa, where the fighter aircraft fleet MiG-29K operates in Goa and in the Directorate of Aircraft Systems and Engineering, New Delhi.