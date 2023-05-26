Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

A fire broke out at the Administration Block on the Punjabi University campus here this morning, leading to loss of important records and documents in the building.

The exact cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. The fire engulfed the building and it was only after smoke started billowing out of the windows that the university authorities contacted the Fire Department.

A fire official douses flames. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

“We were on a morning walk on the campus when we saw smoke coming out of the building. In a few minutes, flames were visible and it was then that someone informed the Fire Department,” a said student.

With the building containing papers and computers on all floors, the fire spread rapidly and caused severe damage before the fire tenders could reach the spot and douse the flames.

According to university authorities and students, the fire was brought under control after around three hours.

University authorities said two committees have been formed to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. “Since the examination building contains records pertaining to results of former and recent students, foul play cannot be ruled out. Therefore, a probe is needed to rule out all such possibilities,” a senior university official said.

The examination branch is significant because important records are stored on its premises. It is a restricted area and only the staff and students “with authorised access” can enter the department.

Earlier, a major fire was averted at the university on April 19. The incident had occurred in the laboratory of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences. It was controlled by security officers on the campus. The security officers had managed to douse the flames and save expensive equipment from being damaged.