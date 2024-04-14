Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Patiala, April 13
In another appeal to farmers to save their crop from fire incidents, the PSPCL has asked farmers to keep vigil and not keep harvested wheat near electricity wires.
According to a spokesperson of the PSPCL, the department has increased surveillance on the power lines that pass above agricultural fields in all districts. Special instructions have been given to SDOs and other officials in those areas where these lines are located. Furthermore, contact has been established with fire stations for immediate alerts.
In case of any sparking in power lines, information to protect the wheat crop from catching fire can be reported to the nearby subdivision office/complaint office along with the control room numbers 96461-06835, 96461-06836 or 1912.
Besides, the department has, in a press release, advised farmers to take some precautions. Harvested wheat should not be stored near electricity lines or transformers. A clearance of 10 meters around the dual/single pole of transformers in the fields should be maintained so that in case of any sparking, a disaster could be averted. Smoking or using any kind of flame near wheat crop should be avoided. The power line should not be touched with bamboo or sticks.
The wheat stubble should not be set afire. The harvester machine should only be operated during the daytime. It should be ensured that the machine did not collide with poles, power lines or pull ropes, the department stated.
