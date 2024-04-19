Exhibition held at PLW on Heritage Day

Patiala, April 18
Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) marked World Heritage Day with a special exhibition showcasing its rich legacy since 1981, when it was known as Diesel Component Works (DCW). The exhibition, inaugurated by the Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM), MK Agrawal, featured a display of vintage photographs, intricate wooden locomotive models and nostalgic albums.
