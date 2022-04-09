Existing power subsidy scheme to continue: PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9



Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Friday clarified that the existing power subsidy schemes would continue. The PSPCL was under fire after a news report said the corporation had not sought the regulator’s nod in their ARR filed for the current fiscal. “Power tariff and subsidies as existing on March 31, 2022 to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards,” a spokesman of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said in a press release issued here today. The spokesman said the tariff order for FY 2022-23 has been issued by the State Regulatory Commission vide order dated March 31, 2022. There is no increase in tariff under any of the consumer categories for FY 2022-23, he said.