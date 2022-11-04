 Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit : The Tribune India

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Says advocates should reserve 25% of their time for poor

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Justice JR Midha and VC Prof GS Bajpai at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala. Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 3

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said delivery of justice in India is slow and there is a serious need to expedite it. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day International Conference: Securing Justice to Victims of Crime. The conference is being held at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in collaboration with Indian Society of Victimology (ISV) and World Society of Victimology.

He said in the present times, court cases are carried on for years. “Cases get delayed for long and something must be done about it,” he said.

He cited a 1978 story when he was approached by some poor people for help. He said, “We stopped government action against them and then 18 persons, including me, were prosecuted in the case. The trial began in 1978 and continued till 2015 when we were acquitted.” He said the lacuna in the case was that the magistrate said a chargesheet would be filed in presence of all 18 accused in the case. “That never happened and the case got prolonged. By the time of the judgement, 15 had already died. The remaining three were acquitted,” he said.

He also gave an example of a woman he had pardoned before attending the conference. He said the woman had spent 12 years behind bars while her court case still continued. “She had already spent a term equivalent to a life term in jail. She deserved a pardon,” he said and added that there was a need to be sympathetic.

He exhorted law students and advocates to read a lot. “You should cultivate the habit of reading if you want to deliver justice,” he said.

The governor said legal assistance must be provided to the poor. “Senior advocates should be large-hearted. They should reserve 25 per cent of their total time for poor people,” he said.

RGNUL Vice Chancellor and ISV president Professor GS Bajpai discussed the need to advance the cause of victimology. He said, “Evolving victim justice must work on the untapped domain of criminology. Countries with high crime rates have an inverse relationship with happiness. Victimology has to promote happiness quotient, enhance public safety, ensure peace and harmony and facilitate achievement of constitutional goals.”

Justice JR Midha, former Delhi High Court Judge and a distinguished RGNUL Professor, said, “The contemporary criminal justice system paradigm focuses on punishing crime through incarceration to reset the moral balance. This paradigm ignores the voice and needs of the most impacted victims. The pervasive problem of victimisation is inability to address the needs of the victims.”

‘Handbook of Laws and Case Laws for Victims of Crime’, authored by Professor GS Bajpai, and ‘Journal of Victimology and Victim Justice’ were released on the occasion.

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi, Professor BB Pande, National Law University, Delhi, Professor Peter Schafer, Treasurer, World Society of Victimology and others were present on the occasion.

Address needs of the victims

Contemporary criminal justice system paradigm focuses on punishing crime through incarceration to reset moral balance. This ignores voice and needs of the most impacted victims. — Justice JR Midha, ex-Delhi HC Judge

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

4
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

5
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

6
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

10
Sports

Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads

Properties under Vigilance scanner continue to function in Patiala