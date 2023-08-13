Expert lecture on teaching practices at city college

Patiala, August 12
The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Multani Mal Modi College today organised an expert lecture on the topic of ‘Design Thinking for Innovative Teaching Practices’.
Foundation Consultation regional head (north India) Rohit Markan saud, “The implementation of the New Education Policy is crucial for the education system, and design thinking is the need of the hour.” College Principal Khushvinder Kumar said, “In higher education, the educationalists must upgrade and update their informational resources, knowledge production techniques and should be open to innovation in their pedagogical methodologies.”
