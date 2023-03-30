Experts decry New Education Policy

Patiala, March 29
Students and teachers from various states today decried the New Education Policy (NEP), saying that it was an outline of privatisation and commercialisation. They were participating at the North Indian Zonal Convention, organised by the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) at Punjabi University, Patiala. The participants included visitors from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among others.
According to the speakers, the NEP-2020 was an outline of privatisation, commercialisation, communication, centralisation, and rationalisation of education. They said the Centre and state governments were hell-bent on implementing the policy.
