Experts dwell on importance of nutrition, herbal gardening

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 13

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the aegis of Director of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day workshop on “Nutri Cereals: Delicious and Nutritious Cooking” in order to popularise the consumption of millets as part of celebrations of the International Year of Millets.

Around 25 farm women from different villages of Patiala, including Kalyan, Jahlan, Alhoran Kalan, Alhoran Khurd, Samana, Behal, Rorgarh, Hiana Kalan and Nabha, attended the workshop.

Harpreet Kaur from Patiala King Nabha, a self-help group, and Gurpreet Kaur from another self-help group Guru Kirpa, were the resource persons for the workshop. Both the experts are trainees of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and running their own units.

Gurupdesh Kaur, Associate Professor (Home Science), said millets are often called nutri cereals due to their high nutritional content and dietary fibre. She said millets are a good source of protein, micronutrients and phytochemicals, and have many health-promoting properties. Gurupdesh said millets are gluten free and can be a substitute for wheat or gluten containing grains for celiac patients. The workshop intends to promote replacement of refined flour with millets to make healthier meals, she said.

Rachna Singla, Associate Professor (Horticulture), motivated the participants to use millets in diet. She also dwelled on the importance of nutrition gardening and herbal gardening.