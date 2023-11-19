Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

The Centre for Business Laws and Taxation, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab, in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Government of India, organised a two-day national conference on ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Implementation, Efficacy and Impact’ that concluded here today.

Delivering the presidential address during the inaugural session, Prof Anand Pawar, officiating Vice Chancellor, RGNUL, highlighted the role of IBBI in the successful implementation of the Code. He highlighted the active role of the governments in making amendments to the Code to keep it updated with the changing circumstances.

Rahul Madaan, Managing Director, Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The two-day event witnessed deliberations on various aspects relating to insolvency resolution mechanism and processes, code of conduct for resolution professionals, cross border insolvency and role of mediation in insolvency resolution among others.

Around 47 papers were presented by participants from different institutes in six technical sessions held during the conference.

