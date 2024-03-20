Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 19

The School of Languages and the School of Religious Studies, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), organised a national seminar on the topic “Punjabi Language and Artificial Intelligence” today.

Padam Shri recipient Surjit Patar, a renowned poet; Amarjit Singh Grewal, renowned Punjabi scholar; and Swaranjit Savi, Sahitya Akademi Awardee Punjabi poet, were the resource persons for the seminar.

Patar focused on the need to prepare adequate data related to Punjabi language to ensure inclusion and accessibility of the language on online platforms.

Grewal, in his keynote address, alluded to repercussions and challenges faced by Punjabi language in the times of exponential rise of AI.

Elaborating on the non-linear growth of AI, Grewal talked about survival and replication of language. “AI is data game possessing computational power. It is a universal answering machine that lacks trait of inquisitiveness,” he said. Citing Noam Chomsky’s observations on AI’s insufficiency with regard to deductive reasoning and metaphoric thinking, he accentuated on an ethical turn whereby human beings should make a proper usage of artificial intelligence.

He highlighted the significance of incorporating Punjabi among the nine most spoken languages accessible on Google.

Savi spoke about adapting Punjabi language in the present times. The first edition of “Gur Prasad”, biannual research journal of JGND PSOU, was released by the dignitaries. This first edition is a special issue on the philosophy and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

