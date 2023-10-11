Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 10

Thapar Institute Counselling Cell (TICC) today unveiled the ‘New Vision: Edition 2,’ an inspiring publication designed to commemorate World Mental Health Day. This year’s global theme, “Mental health is a universal human right,” aligns with the magazine’s mission to remove the stigma surrounding mental health and usher in a new era of understanding and empathy.

With the tagline “Let the mental health evolution thrive”, New Vision: Edition 2 embarks on a journey to redefine perceptions about mental health. “It serves as a testament to TICC’s dedication to promoting mental well-being, not as an abstract concept but as a fundamental human right that touches every life,” said Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Inderveer Chana.

The manager (student counsellor), Dr Sonam Dullat, said that this edition explores stories of resilience and articles that provide practical insights into nurturing one’s mental health. “New Vision: Edition 2” aims to bridge the gap between academic insights and real-world application, offering a fresh perspective that everyone can relate to.”

The TICC team, along with Mental Health Student Ambassadors (TICC), appreciated Director TIET, Professor Padmakumar Nair, Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Inderveer Chana, and Manager (Student Counsellor), Dr Sonam Dullat, for their support and encouragement.