 Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Amarinder Singh Bazaz is new SAD halka in-charge (urban)



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 11

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation and parliamentary elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced new district presidents for Patiala urban and rural in addition to halqa in-charge for Patiala (urban). The new appointments come ahead of the poll season and are likely to give a fillip to the Akali politics in the district.

The new appointments come with a stamp of approval from SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The leaders are expected to hold a show of strength soon.

Amit Rathi has been made SAD president (urban)

Amrinder Sijngh Bazaz has been named new halqa in-charge for Patiala (Urban). Bazaz comes from a traditional Taksali Akali family and his father had served as Chairman of the Patiala Improvement Trust during the Akali regime. The Bazaz family holds a good clout with the urban Sikhs and also with the trader community of the city.

“I am thankful to the party president for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Patiala. Our family has been with the Akali Dal for generations and we will continue to work for strengthening the party cadre,” said Bazaz. “Shiromani Akali Dal is the only party in Punjab which understands the problems and issues faced by the common man and we will raise those issues at every platform,” he said.

Youth leader Amit Rathi, who has worked hard in the Students Organization of India, the student wing of the SAD, has been named Patiala urban president. Rathi brings with him the participation of the youth and his appointment is likely to add the much needed vibrancy to the urban Akalis. “The whole aim is to take everyone together and ensure participation of the young and the elderly in all activities of the SAD,” said Rathi.

Jarnail Singh Kartarpur is new SAD president (rural)

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh Kartarpur has been made SAD (rural) president. Known to be a close confidant of former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, the SAD is eyeing the panthic vote with Kartarpur’s appointment in the rural segment.

With the Patiala (urban) seat covering 32 MC seats, the appointments hold significance as the new leaders will have a lot of say in the allotment of ticket for the MC poll. “Given the political equation and the fissures in the Congress and the BJP in the district, the SAD wants to make the most of it and gain some political ground in Patiala,” said a political observer.

Sources said last month, the SAD chief had visited the residence of Taksali SAD leader Indermohan Singh Bajaj, son of late jatehdar Manmohan Singh Bajaj, who was a close associate of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Indermohan’s son, Amrinder Singh Bazaz, was the Patiala Mayor during the SAD regime. “The SAD has given a clear signal that those who remain loyal to the party and can keep the party flock together will surely be promoted,” they said.

Former Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha poll on SAD ticket, has been instrumental in getting these appointments and official stamp from the SAD president.

#Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated