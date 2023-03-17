‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

Punjabi University’s Bhai Vir Singh Chair today organised a programme to honour writer Sukhjit, a Sahitya Akademi awardee. The department had organised a special event dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh, father of modern Punjabi literature.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind honoured Sukhjit and presented him a portrait of Bhai Vir Singh.

The writer expressed concern over the current condition of the university and said the state government alone was not to be blamed for the crisis. “Many faculty members, administrators and scholars are equally responsible for the situation,” he said.

Prof Ravel Singh discussed different aspects of stories written by Sukhjit. He said a good writer is born only when he is under constraints. He said Sukhjit also faced tough and adverse situations.