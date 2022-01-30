Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

Two-day faculty development workshop to propel educational capabilities of faculty and researchers to new levels was concluded at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) here today. Vice-Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai speaking on research skills emphasised on research process, importance of data analysis and demonstrated the use of SPSS/software in research. “The SPSS can fetch data from almost any type of file and generate tabulated reports, charts, descriptive statistics,” he said.

Registrar Naresh Kumar Vats discussed interdisciplinary teaching. He elaborated on pedagogical techniques to ensure active participation of students in the learning process. “Interaction, dialogue and discussion can engage learners in active learning. Teachers must adapt according to the academic needs of learners”, he said.