Faculty development programme held

Patiala, April 23

IQAC and Innovation Council of General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College kicked off a seven-day faculty development programme on “Building Cultural Awareness and Sensitivity”, staff training on “Effective Use of ICT in Office Management”.

Resource persons of the faculty development programme are Sandeep Chahal, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Folk Art and Culture; and Davinder Singh Saini, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Punjabi. Resource person for the staff training programme is Inderdeep Singh, System Analyst. Dharminder Singh Ubha, Principal, said both programmes reflected their commitment to continuous learning and professional development, ensuring that the faculty and staff members remained at the forefront of excellence in their

respective roles.

