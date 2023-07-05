Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 4

The district police have arrested another accused in the brutal murder of Sukhjit Singh to claim an insurance of Rs 4 crore. Six accused had already been arrested. Gurpreet Singh, his wife Khushdeep Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh of Bhagrana village, who gave the idea, Jaspal Singh of Julka in Patiala, truck driver, Dinesh Kumar of Rajpura, who took the deceased in a car and changed his clothes, and Rajesh Kumar Sharma of Sirhind, insurance agent, have been arrested.

The accused arrested today has been identified as Gurdit Singh of district Mohali. Gurdit allegedly provided morphine drugs to main accused Gurpreet Singh, who enacted the who wanted to show himself dead to claim Rs 4 crore in insurance amount. Gurpreet Singh allegedly laced the victim’s drink with morphine before he was forcibly made to lie on the road and crushed under the wheels of a truck on the night of June 19, DSP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation) Gurbans Singh Bains said.

All the accused arrested earlier have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

The DSP said the police have now sought Gurdit’s remand. Further investigation would be initiated to ascertain the source from where he got sensitive drug.