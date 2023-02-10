‘False’ case against village sarpanch, farmers protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 9
Members of Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Fatehgarh Sahib, today held a protest outside the office of the Sirhind Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), over an alleged false case registered against the sarpanch of Jallah village and 20 others under ‘political pressure’ and demanded cancellation of the FIR.
The members claimed the action by the BDPO lowered the dignity of the sarpanches. They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and SSP in this regard and threatened to start an agitation along with other farm unions in case the FIR was not cancelled.
While addressing the media, senior members of the Sangharsh Committee, Sukhdev Singh Tohra and Rajinder Singh Suhagheri, alleged the case registered against Davinder Singh, sarpanch, Jallah village, was completely false and politically motivated. They promised Rs 1 lakh in case any act of corruption is proved against the sarpanch. They said the sarpanch carried out several development works in the village and at times spent money from his own pocket for the same.
They said village Jallah was considered a model village. The members of the last Assembly visited the village and honored the sarpanch for his innovative works.
The members alleged that the BDPO, who has been facing corruption charges, is trying to defame the sarpanch at the instigation of political leaders. They said they had elected a new government to bring a change, instead it is toeing the line of the previous regimes. The members warned to launch an agitation if the FIR against the sarpanch was not cancelled.
On February 6, former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra had also held a dharna in support of the sarpanch, who was booked under Sections 186 and 353 of the IPC, on a complaint filed by the Sirhind BDPO for allegedly preventing him from performing government duty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...