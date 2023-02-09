Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 8

Punjab Health, Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said the Farishtey scheme’, announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will start very soon in the state.

Dr Balbir Singh was presiding over a high-level meeting at Government Medical College here to provide world-class facilities to patients at Emergency in Government Rajindra Hospital.

The minister said in case of any road accident or any other exigency, ambulance and Emergency services were crucial to save the precious life of the patient within the first hour of the mishap, also called the ‘golden hour’. Therefore, the Punjab Government would make the Emergency and ambulance services in Punjab world-class, he said.

The minister said nearly 5,500 lives were lost in road accidents in the state every year.

Under the Farishtey scheme, an accident victim will be provided with all necessary world-class medical services free of charge for the first 24 hours in the nearest government hospital. The persons taking care of the patient will not have to go outside the Emergency to fetch medicines or get tests done.

About the scheme

