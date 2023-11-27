Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

With 63 cases reported today, the farm fire count has remained under 100 for a second consecutive day. However, the actual figures may be higher as the state has experienced cloud cover since last evening. Among the cases reported, Fazilka logged the most with 40 active fires; 16 were reported in Muktsar and two in Kapurthala. Bathinda, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Moga and Patiala reported one each. The number of districts where fire events were reported has been reduced to eight.

