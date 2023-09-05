Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 4
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rajewal, and five other farmers’ organisations today held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, demanding compensation for the damage caused by the floods. The union members presented a memorandum to the deputy commissioner to be forwarded to the chief minister.
The farm leaders noted that crops were completely destroyed and there was a loss of livestock due to the recent floods. The leaders have demanded Rs 50,000 per acre as relief for the tillers whose paddy, sugarcane, fodder and vegetables have been completely destroyed.
Besides, they said Rs 1 lakh (for each animal) should be disbursed to farmers who have lost their livestock. The union leaders added that Rs 5 lakh should be disbursed to those whose houses have been ravaged and demanded that a sum of Rs 5 lakh be doled out to each family that lost a member in the recent deluge.
They also demanded that loans from government and non-government banks be waived off. The leaders warned that if their demands are not met by September 20, they will launch an agitation.
Relief for livestock, property loss
- The leaders have demanded Rs 50,000 per acre as relief for the tillers whose paddy, sugarcane, fodder and vegetables have been completely destroyed
- They said Rs 1 lakh (for each animal) should be disbursed to farmers who have lost their livestock. The union leaders added that Rs 5 lakh should be disbursed to those whose houses have been ravaged and demanded that a sum of Rs 5 lakh be doled out to each family that lost a member in the recent deluge
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...