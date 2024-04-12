Farmer stage protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

Activists for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a protest outside a silo in Nabha today.

Addressing the gathering, district president Jaswinder Singh said the governments, both in the state and at the Centre, were encouraging the corporatisation of agriculture. Now, foreign-based companies were planning to open their silos in the state, he added.

He said all approvals for establishing new storage facilities for corporate traders within the state should be revoked and the government should take control of the existing storage facilities.

