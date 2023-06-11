Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM, continued to protest outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited ( PSPCL) office on Saturday.

The protesters continued to raise anti-PSPCL slogans and refused to lift the blockade till their demands were met.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said he would continue his fast till the PSPCL comes up with a resolution to the demands of the farmers. His sugar levels were recorded low on Saturday and his supporters refused to take any medical aid provided by the government. A team of doctors was stationed near the dharna site by the Health Department.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader Gurcharan Singh pledged support to the agitating farmers. The farmer leaders alleged the Punjab Government was working in connivance with the Central Government. They said smart meters were being installed in the state, indicating a move towards privatisation.

“The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, standard bidding document and all electricity rules being issued by the Ministry of Power are meant only for privatisation of the sector and will lead to costly power for the common man,” Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj of Kisan and Jawan Bhalai Union said.