Farmer unions protest over demands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Farmer unions have started holding protests in villages for minimum support price (MSP) of crops.

Members of the Krantikari Kisan Union (Patiala block) said the Central Government was yet to fulfil farmer unions’ demands, including formation of a committee for resolving the issue of minimum support price for crops, withdrawal of criminal cases registered against farm activists and to punish the perpetrators of Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The union alleged that by changing the rules, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had robbed Punjab of its due share of rights. Gurdhian Singh Seona, Patiala block president of the union, said, “We will submit a memorandum to the Punjab Governor to oppose the new rules.”